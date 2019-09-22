|
Michael Curtis Phifer
January 21, 1942 ~ July 29, 2019
Amazing Journey...
Born one-mile above sea level in Denver Colorado Mike was transplanted at the age of 4 to the most isolated island chain in the world where he learned life, love and art - the enchantment of this paradise leaving an ever evident mark on his sole and personality. He moved to Seattle after college, marriage and a tour in Vietnam to let his design talents flourish, start a business, raise a family and secure friendships that would last a lifetime and beyond. His friends, family, pets and lovers all a piece of the rainbow that was Mike Phifer.
His passing on July 29th - a Monday- the inevitable punctuation on a life well lived.He was well loved and will be well missed, joining his wife, parents, step sons and dogs in the hereafter. Take him for all in all, we shall not look upon his like again.
He is survived by his son Taylor and granddaughters Olivia, Bella, Piper and Zoe.
Please join us to celebrate the life of Michael Curtis Phifer at Jazz Alley on Sept 30 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. RSVP @ https://www.jazzalley.com/www-home/MikePhiferRSVP
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019