Michael D. Eronemo



Michael "Mike" Eronemo passed peacefully in the early morning of August 7, 2020 in Kirkland, WA.



Mike was born June 23, 1943, in Seattle. He graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1961. On May 1, 1965 he married the love of his life, Diane Schwendeman. They had two sons, Ralph Michael and David Brian.



Mike worked at Boeing for 37 years. He traveled extensively, and one of his favorite travel activities was to dip his hand in the various oceans and seas of the world.



He was exceptionally generous, a doting grandfather, and a loyal friend to many.



Since Mike's passing, his family has received an outpouring of support from his amazing group of friends and family. He rests at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, alongside his father Nick, mother Lena, and brother Ralph.



He will be missed.



