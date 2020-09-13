1/1
Michael D. Eronemo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael D. Eronemo

Michael "Mike" Eronemo passed peacefully in the early morning of August 7, 2020 in Kirkland, WA.

Mike was born June 23, 1943, in Seattle. He graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1961. On May 1, 1965 he married the love of his life, Diane Schwendeman. They had two sons, Ralph Michael and David Brian.

Mike worked at Boeing for 37 years. He traveled extensively, and one of his favorite travel activities was to dip his hand in the various oceans and seas of the world.

He was exceptionally generous, a doting grandfather, and a loyal friend to many.

Since Mike's passing, his family has received an outpouring of support from his amazing group of friends and family. He rests at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, alongside his father Nick, mother Lena, and brother Ralph.

He will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved