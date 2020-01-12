|
Michael David Clarke
Michael was born in England October 19, 1933 and passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 He came to the US via Canada in 1965 and worked at Boeing for many years. He lived a life full of adventure enjoying travel to all the continents, leading mountain climbing expeditions to the Himalaya, studying physics and exploring the beautiful outdoors with his family and friends. A skilled photographer and writer Michael wrote a book which included many photos from his travels. He is survived by his wife Patricia, children Ruth (Blair), Andrew (Mette) and Helen, and 6 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother and grandson.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday January 31 at 1:00 pm at University Congregational UCC 4516 16th Ave NE Seattle.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to International Campaign for Tibet or World Wildlife Fund
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020