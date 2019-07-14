Michael David Nelson



November 14, 1946 - July 10, 2019 Camano Island, WA



Mike peacefully passed away at the age of 72, surrounded by his beloved family.



Born and raised in Golf, IL, he was the second son of Ralph M. Rocky Nelson and Laverne Nelson. He has fond memories of being raised with four brothers and attending 12 years of Catholic school.



In 1966, he joined the US Army and completed Officer Candidate School. He was the Unit Commander of the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam. After his tour, he returned as a Captain to Fort Lewis, WA.



Mike received his Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Finance at the University of Puget Sound. He then started his 40-year career in banking. He retired as a Senior Commercial Loan Officer.



Mike believed in giving back. He was involved in many community events. He was on City Commissions and countless Boards (PTSAs, Soccer, Home Owners, Chamber of Commerce, and other Non-Profit Organizations).



Mike cherished his family more than anything. He was married to Lynn for 33 years and loved their annual trips to Maui together. All of the accomplishments of his children, Scott and Julie made him very proud. His special relationships with his son-in-law, Ivan; granddaughters, Mia Luna and Chloe Sol; their friends in Camarillo; and their dog, Duke Star brought him a lot of joy. Family and friend traditions included many visitations on holidays, summers, and vacations together.



Mike was preceded in death by his son Scott Shepherd and brother Andy Nelson. He is survived by his wife Lynn; mother-in-law Leona; and his brothers Bill, Ray, and Scott Nelson and their families.



He will be remembered for his optimistic spirit, environmentally conscious ways, and endless love for his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Veteran's Association, YMCA Stanwood-Camano, or in his name.



A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held soon on Camano Island. Date and time to follow. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019