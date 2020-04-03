Home

Michael Rapkin, age 82, died on March 25, 2020 at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, WA. Born to Harry and Grace (Cohen) Rapkin on January 25, 1938, in Montreal, Canada, he was the oldest of two children. Michael received his undergraduate degree at McGill University and his master's degree from Syracuse University. He then worked as everything from a mail room intern to an executive at his over 40-year career with IBM. Michael took joy in sports, cars, cats, travel and reading. He was a life-long learner and loved history. Michael's memory will live on in his sister, Elaine (Goldstein), his 4 sons, Andrew (Gloria), Seth (Jenifer), Adam (Emily) and Josh (Sheena), and his 7 grandchildren, Brandon, Kailee, Noah, Owen, Ella, Chiara, and Anneli (along with an expectant 8th grandchild).

A private ceremony will be conducted.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
