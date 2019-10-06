|
Michael Dean Ingham
MICHAEL DEAN INGHAM died October 1 at home after battling throat and lung cancer, in Kenmore, WA, at age 76. He was born in San Diego, CA and was the oldest of 5, with three sisters and one brother. He served in the Army in Germany and received a Master's Degree in Social Work from the UW, where he began his lifelong love of the Huskies. Mike spent his professional career working at Juvenile Parole and Juvenile Probation. Mike is survived by his wife, Sharron Lee; daughters, Kelsie Ingham, and Kate (Cody) Munsell; granddaughter, Lily Condon; siblings Dennis (Kwi) Ingham, Kathy (Rick) Morrissey, Annie Austin (Keith Magnuson), Donna Franchimon; many nieces, nephews and other loving family members. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Jane Ingham. A Celebration of Life will be held later. Donations may be made to a . Complete obituary and guestbook online at www.funerals.coop.
