Michael Duffy
Michael passed away on February 12, 2018 at age 58, from natural causes. Born October 18, 1960. Michael went to Viewlands Elementary school and graduated from Ingraham High School.
He loved fishing, camping and spending nights in the woods in 'Bertha' his van. He once said he saw Big Foot.
Michael is survived by his son, Jessie Duffy and Daughter Sarah Daugherty, his parents Elsie and Don Duffy, brother Patrick & (Anna) Duffy.
Michael was a true happy soul that loved nature, his family and life.
He will be forever missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 10, 2019