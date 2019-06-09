Michael Edward Biller



July 8, 1954 ~ May 29, 2019



Born July 8, 1954 to Martita and Armin Biller in San Salvador, El Salvador, Michael died peacefully in his home in West Seattle May 29, 2019 surrounded by loving family. He is survived by his partner Nancy Anderson, sisters Marga Biller and Caro Bloomberg, and children Alex, Nicholas and Madeleine. Nancy's granddaughters, Natalie and Charlotte, loved spending time with their Abu (Abuelo). He was a proud grandfather.



Michael was raised in El Salvador and moved to New Jersey to study in 1967, eventually finding his way to Seattle. A jazz guitar player at heart, he owned Sound Island Music, providing amplifiers for jazz and acoustic instruments. He was one of the original founders of the Seattle Jazz Guitar Society and played professionally around the Seattle area. Michael was passionate about his 7-string archtop guitar, his family, and his friends.



A Celebration of Life included Michael in March. Friends and family from all over the world attended this event sharing in the



love and joy in Michael's life.



Michael chose cremation by water for a lower carbon footprint. More information can be found at: www.asacredmoment.com



Donations may be sent to: Ben and Catherine Ivy Center for Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment; Swedish -



James Tower; 550 17th Avenue; Suite 540; Seattle, WA 98122. Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary