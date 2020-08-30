1/1
Michael Francis Rausch
1957 - 2020
Michael Francis Rausch

Michael was born on April 18, 1957 in Burlington, Wisconsin and suddenly passed away on July 26th, 2020 at his home in Ballard, Washington at the age of 63. Mike is survived by his two children, Taylor age 29, Audrey age 25 and his loving wife, Becky of more than 40 years, his parents, Joseph and Nancy Rausch, and his five siblings, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews. To see Michael's full obituary please visit https://funerals.coop/ ~ The Rausch Family has designated the 'Save the Ballard P-Patch Campaign' for memorial contributions. You can donate online https://www.mightycause.com/organization/Ballard-P-Patch there is a place to indicate that the donation is in honor of Mike. If you would like to make a donation by check, please make it out to GROW, and put Ballard P-Patch, Mike Rausch in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to GROW at PO Box 19748, Seattle WA 98109.

A celebration of Mike's life will take place at a later date to be determined.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
