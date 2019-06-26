Resources More Obituaries for Michael Shanahan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Michael Francis "Mike" Shanahan

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Michael "Mike" Francis Shanahan



Dr. Michael Francis "Mike" Shanahan died in his sleep on June 22, 2019. He was 95 years young. Mike was a first generation American born on February 12, 1924 in Seattle, Washington to Flora and Mike Shanahan Sr., immigrants from Nova Scotia, Canada. Mike grew up in West Seattle and attended Holy Rosary grade school and then O'Dea High School where he was president his senior year. Following high school in 1942, Mike enlisted in the Navy. The Navy sent Mike to Columbia University and Harvard University where he was trained as an intelligence officer and received his commission as Ensign. Mike was an Admiral's aide and stationed in the Pacific Theater. From another ship, Mike watched the signing of the Japanese surrender that took place aboard the Missouri.



Shortly after discharge from the Navy, Mike petitioned Creighton University Medical School for admission despite having only finished his junior year of college and not having an undergraduate degree. He was accepted at Creighton Medical School and awarded his undergraduate degree upon completion of his first year of medical school. To say Mike was motivated was an understatement. During his internship at St. Joseph Hospital in 1949, Mike met Ann Scannell and they married in June 1950. Mike and Ann moved from Omaha where Mike had finished his medical degree, to Seattle, Mike's hometown. Ann and Mike started their family in 1951 with the first of their seven children. Together they built a family and a medical practice that both flourished.



While always a humble man, Mike was especially proud of his Naval service and his career in medicine. He loved the practice of medicine and maintained an active medical license in Washington for more than 65 years. He delivered more than 1500 babies without a single loss of a child or mother. He practiced surgery and even did his own x-rays, including developing the films, in his clinic. He primarily practiced at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Hospital but also maintained privileges at Virginia Mason, Providence, and Swedish Hospitals.



In the late 1960's, Mike pursued aviation-a passion that had been incubating since he took an airplane ride with a barnstormer in 1932. He obtained his pilot's license along with multiple ratings. He even had the opportunity to pilot a restored WWII B-17. His love of flying-that Mike called "being completely free"- caused him to expand his medical practice to include aerospace medicine. When he retired, he was one of the most senior FAA medical examiners in the Pacific Northwest.



Along with his busy career, Mike and Ann and their seven children were active in St. Edwards Parish, O'Dea High School, and Holy Names Academy, for more than 50 years. After retiring Mike reunited with Hawaii-a place he first discovered during the service. He simply loved Hawaii, especially Maui. He and Ann visited every island and after several dozen trips over the years, Mike made his last visit to Maui at 91 years old and without Ann. When Ann passed in 2013, Mike began to slow down after losing his partner of 62 years. He remained healthy but had lost a bit of the spring in his step.



We are sad to lose Mike and are comforted by the fullness within which he lived his life. He was a devoted and beloved husband, father, and doctor. To this day his former patients speak of him reverently. Like many others of the "Greatest Generation" Mike served his family, his profession, and his country. Mike was humbled by the gift of being able to do so.



Mike is survived by; daughter Mary Pat (Jeff); daughter Peggy (Ken-deceased); son Michael (Shannon); son Gary (Cathy); daughter Colleen (Ray); son John; grandchildren Keegan, Kelsey, Lauren, Brianne, and Ben. Mike's son Joe preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: O'Dea High School or Holy Names Academy.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 630 - 7th Avenue N, Edmonds; with Graveside at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline.



Please share memories at



www.beckstributecenter.com Published in The Seattle Times from June 26 to June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.