Michael Frederick Luiten
Michael Luiten passed away October 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Michael was born on October 14, 1945 in Ritzville, WA to Everett and Jeanne Luiten. He grew up in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle. A die-hard Cougar fan, he graduated from Washington State University with a BA in Economics and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He also met the love of his life Judi whom he was married to for over 52 years. Mike was a proud American and after graduation, enlisted in the US Navy as a Supply Officer on the USS Juneau where he served his country during the Vietnam War. With the next chapter of his life, he spent 35 years in the Banking industry, culminating in the successful formation of his own bank in Bellevue, WA. Throughout his life, Mike was deeply involved in his Family and Community, serving as a soccer coach to many of his kid's teams, volunteering as the President for his community pool, participated in YMCA Indian Guides and Indian Princesses, and highly active with the local Bellevue Sunrise Rotary chapter. He was also an enthusiastic salmon fisherman with his annual trip to Yakutat, Alaska. Always the creative thinker, he loved to tinker in his woodworking shop and spend time cheering on the grandkids and enjoying family events.
Mike is survived by his wife Judi, dog-daughter Maddie, brother Dennis Luiten (Monika), daughter Courtney Bossert (Jody), and sons Kyle Luiten (Kelly) and Tyler Luiten (Noelle), together with four grandchildren: Brody, Colby, Emmett and Otto.
An open house style Celebration of Life will be held at
Newport Shores Yacht Club
81 Skagit Key, Bellevue, Monday,
Nov. 11 between 12:00 & 3 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019