Michael George Somers

Jan. 16, 1948 ~ Jan. 4, 2020

A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Mike Somers, passed away at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue on January 4, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Seattle to Joe and Thelma Somers, the family moved to Longview, WA in 1952. Mike graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1966 and married his high school sweetheart, Sandy Myklebust, in 1970. In 1974 Mike graduated from UW with a degree in pharmacy. He worked at Kelley-Ross Pharmacy and Washington Pharmaceutical before buying Mill Creek Pharmacy in 1988. After working as a pharmacist for over 40 years, Mike retired in 2014.

Mike will be remembered for his passion for golf and his talent and willingness to work on projects for himself and others. Most important, he will always be remembered for his love of friends and family.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother Pat. He is survived by his wife Sandy Somers; his sons Brian (Kelly) and Jeff (Keri); grandchildren Kaden, Abigail, Aubrey, and Sophie; and his brother Kelly.

A celebration of life will be held at Advent Lutheran Church in Mill Creek, WA on

Feb. 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020
