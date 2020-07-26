Michael 'Myke' Gregory Komarnitsky
In Loving Memory
Michael "Myke" Gregory Komarnitsky, born October 22, 1978 in Bellevue Washington, passed away peacefully at home on March 8, 2020, 18 months after being diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.
Myke was the fifth of five children, a surprise bundle of joy with a mop of light brown hair and goofy grin. As the youngest, he endured years of good-natured teasing and at times wondered what he did to deserve six parents: mom and dad and four opinionated siblings. Myke was thoughtful, sincere and a true listener while also being confident with the drive, intellect, and courage to go after his goals in life.
After graduating from Bellevue High in 1996, Myke left for the University of Colorado at Boulder where he got a degree in Aerospace Engineering, made lifelong friends, and became an avid rock climber. In 2000, still the early days of the internet, he helped businesses in the Boulder area build their first websites. At the same time, he dreamed up ClimbingBoulder.com
, the first crowd-sourced site for climbing routes which grew exponentially and blossomed into what is now called the Mountain Project owned by REI.
Looking for an opportunity to grow from his experiences with his small businesses, life took him East in 2004 to Washington D.C. to earn a master's in business from Georgetown University. While there, he met Li-Ming Ueng, who was probably his complete opposite, but it worked as she became his future wife and partner in adventure.
After grad school, the two moved to New York City, where Myke took a job with then Booz & Company's Aerospace Division and the pair enjoyed city life (when not in different cities for work) while living in a tiny 5th floor walk up. During this time, work took Myke across the world to Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. In 2009, the two moved to the Seattle area where Myke joined the Arnold Consulting Group and ultimately became a partner.
While Myke was successful in consulting and business, he first and foremost valued the time spent with family and friends. He enjoyed humorous as well as meaningful conversations about life, politics, and more -
particularly while enjoying a nice glass of pinot. He always encouraged others to go after their goals and genuinely felt joy when those close to him succeeded.
He also loved adventures with family and friends, especially in the mountains. When younger, he loved skiing, climbing and motorcycle adventures in Colorado. An avid snowboarder, Myke would not hesitate to hike up a ridgeline or jump in a helicopter when the brothers got together for epic ski trips.
He would, however, consider the biggest adventure in life raising three girls, Kaelyn, Adeline and Evelyn with Li-Ming in an all-girl household where even the cat was female. A dedicated father and husband, he learned a sense of responsibility from his dad, and compassion and a sense of calm amongst chaos from his mom, and raised his kids with those values in mind. As an outdoor lover, he wanted to encourage the same of his girls (and his wife), and he got them out for hikes, bike rides, and skiing at an early age. An avid reader, one of Myke's favorite pastimes was to read to or with his girls and it shows in their passion for books. He loved to travel and one of his life goals was to take the family on an around the world trip - Li-Ming plans on honoring this wish.
Typical of Myke, he responded to his cancer diagnosis with grit and his deep spiritual faith. He did not let the disease define him and never once asked "why me".
Myke's smile, positive energy and wit will be sorely missed by his loving wife, Li-Ming, and his three daughters, Kaelyn, Adeline and Evelyn, his mother Betsy, his sister Stephanie and brothers, Alek, Kris, and Kurt. He was preceded in death by his father, Oleg. Myke will be in our hearts forever.
In honor of Myke, consider donating to your favorite charity
, taking a risk to accomplish something you're passionate about, or shredding some lines at your favorite ski or snowboard spot.
The funeral will take place at Sacred Heart Church at a date to be announced. Read more about Myke and leave memories/remembrances for his family at www.mykekomar.org