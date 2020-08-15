1/1
Michael H. Becker
Age 76, Michael passed away peacefully in Renton, Washington on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elma Becker, of Henderson, Nevada, brother, Tom Becker, of Biloxi, Mississippi, brother, Frank, and sister-in-law, Nancy, Becker of Paso Robles, California, and brother-in-law, George Krutz, of Henderson, Nevada. Mike is survived by his sister, Rita Krutz, of Henderson, Nevada, sister-in-law, Diane Becker, of Biloxi, Mississippi, his loving wife, Sue, of 55 years, his children, Mark Becker (Wendy) of Milton, Washington, Karen Kim (Chong) of Bellevue, Washington, and Deborah Becker of Renton, Washington, and five grandchildren, Tyler, Julia, Travis, Nathan, and Chase. Complete obituary and guestbook online at www.FLINTOFTS.com.

Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
