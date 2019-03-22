Michael Hugh Vidos



Lt. Colonel Michael Hugh Vidos, 80, of Snohomish, WA died March 12, 2019. "Mike", son of Margaret and James Vidos, loving husband of Jan Vidos, passed away unexpectedly at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. He is survived by his wife Jan, Susan Vidos, mother of their children Hugh, Monica, and Ryan, his brothers Donald Vidos (Edith) and James Vidos (Carol), his sister Tamara Vidos. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Samantha and Sydney, one niece and three nephews. Mike, an Oregon State and Pepperdine University graduate, was a marine until retirement in 1985. He later worked as a project manager for Boeing, then worked as a consultant for United Way and various school districts for his project management expertise. Mike was a born leader and thrived at cultivating purpose within organizations and people. He also loved being outdoors, exercising, skiing, traveling, and being with his family. He will be terribly missed by his family and friends.



A military service will be held April 24th at 11:00am at



Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA followed by a service the same day at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Issaquah, WA at 1:30pm. Both services are open to the public.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to Life Enrichment Foundation. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019