Michael Iver Johnson



Michael I. Johnson, 75, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Des Moines, Washington.



Michael was born on November 27, 1943 in Mohall, North Dakota. His family moved to Federal Way, Washington a few years later.



Michael graduated from Federal Way High School and later Pacific Lutheran University with a business degree. He was employed by Food Services of America as a truck driver for many years.



Michael married Pamela Davis in 1972 and they had three daughters: Shelly, Kristine, and Jill. His family and his dogs were his life.



Michael had a passion for the outdoors and loved camping trips when his girls were young. He adored his dogs and took them for long walks and trips to the dog park daily. He enjoyed watching old movies and just about any sport on television, but baseball was by far his favorite.



Michael is preceded in death by his parents Harold Johnson and Martha Smith, his brother Thomas Johnson, and sister Beverly Ann; one niece, three uncles, and one aunt.



Michael is survived by his wife Pamela; daughters Shelly (Steve) Galassi, Kristine (Court) Knoop and Jill (Brian) Zodrow; sister Darlene (Gary) Sather; grandchildren Alexis Eacret, Sienna & Brooklyn Galassi and Hudson & Mackenzie Knoop, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019