|
|
Michael J. Lang
February 2, 1944 ~ April 17, 2020
Mike Lang was born and raised in Seattle. As an adult, he lived in Everett. He moved to Elma in Grays Harbor after several life changes and lived there for 27 years.
Mike Lang initially lived in Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park for more than 5 years. He married his beloved wife Tessie Lang, from Cebu City, Philippines. They were married and lived together for almost 25 years until Mike's recent death. They have 3 kids together one son, Michael J. Lang Jr. and 2 daughters, Marithess J. Lang and Michelle J. Lang, Mike leaves 3 other adult kids from a previous marriage. Sons, Darin Lang and Clint Lang and daughter, Julie Lang Thompson.
Mike Lang went to Shoreline high school. He was a longline fisherman in Alaska, owning a commercial fishing boat, he fished for halibut and cod in the Bering Sea with his son, Clint Lang and brother in- law Gary Swartz, and cousin-in-law Richard Swartz. Mike Lang had his pilot license and owned an Helio airplane, as well as captained F/v Huntress, F/v Ocean Challenger, F/v Alpine Cove, F/v Trident, and vessel Huntress. Mike's hobbies when he was younger were leather tooling, taxidermy, beekeeping, baking, hunting, pilot, and fishing. Mike Lang was self-employed his entire life.
Mike Lang has survived along the side of his wife Tessie Lang, sons Michael J. Lang Jr., Darin Lang, Clint Lang, daughters Marithess J. Lang, Michelle J. Lang, Julie Lang, brother Todd Cusick, sisters Kathleen Lang Swartz, Kelli Cusick De Vight.
Funeral services to be held at the Wauconda Cemetery, Tonasket in Eastern Washington. It is a private service because of the Coronavirus restrictions.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020