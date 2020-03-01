|
Michael J. Schindler
Michael J. Schindler, 70, passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2020, while vacationing in Hawaii. Michael devoted his life to his family and the family business, Baden Sports, where he worked for more than 40 years, the last 18 as CEO. His passion and enthusiasm helped turn the company into one of the most respected ball and bat brands (Axe Bat) in the industry and endeared him to generations of athletes, coaches, and employees, who he treated like family. Michael grew up in Seattle, and attended Seattle Prep and Seattle University.
He is survived by his wife, Patti Schindler, children Annie-Rose (Jake) Licht and Casey (Kristen) Schindler, two grandchildren, and four siblings.
Join family and friends for a funeral mass on March 3 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Burien at 10:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at Noon at
Normandy Park Community Club.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020