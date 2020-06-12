Michael James Huddleston
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved husband, father, and public servant, Michael passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Kirkland, WA. Born August 12, 1955 in Spokane, WA to Robert T. and Mae Lorraine Huddleston, Mike was the third of ten children. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1973 and attended the University of Washington, graduating in 1979 with a degree in Public Health and Community Medicine.

Michael is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jana, his daughter Stephanie, stepdaughter Jennifer Kamel (Angie) and dogs Denali and Koa. He is also survived by his siblings Robert, Jr. (Sue), Lynne Ridlon (Ben), Martin, Patty Kells, Meg, Colleen Gillespie (Patrick), Daniel, and Lisa Bowling (Bob), and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Mary Kathryn, and dogs McKinley I and II.

He was laid to rest at the Woodinville Cemetery on May 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorial contributions be sent to the UW School of Public Health to continue providing Covid-19 research.

Please see Michael's full obituary at www.BartonFuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barton Family Funeral Service
11630 Slater Ave Ne Ste-1A
Kirkland, WA 98084
(425) 823-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 10, 2020
Mike played a significant role in my U of WA experience. he lived 2 floors below us with Ross Porter on the "Boys floor". He and Ross, my roommate Dee, and Dave's Kleitsch and Reeves, and Shun Takano were inseparable our freshman year. When my brother joined the dorm the following year, he was a close friend of his as well. My heart breaks that his life ended so soon. I am hopeful that someone will private message me and let me know if there are any services, and what caused his early death. Thank you.
Susan Holman Prince
Classmate
June 7, 2020
Growing up with Mike was filled with adventures. Once, as curious youngsters, we stood on the sidewalk in front of our house and proceeded to walk in opposite directions just to see how far it took to lose sight of each other. High School brought shooting hoops in the driveway, our first jobs, introducing him to my friends and double dates. College, careers and geography created distance. Always an entrepreneur and problem solver, Mike made his mark. Farewell brother. Love, Lynne
Lynne Ridlon
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved