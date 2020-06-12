Beloved husband, father, and public servant, Michael passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Kirkland, WA. Born August 12, 1955 in Spokane, WA to Robert T. and Mae Lorraine Huddleston, Mike was the third of ten children. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1973 and attended the University of Washington, graduating in 1979 with a degree in Public Health and Community Medicine.
Michael is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jana, his daughter Stephanie, stepdaughter Jennifer Kamel (Angie) and dogs Denali and Koa. He is also survived by his siblings Robert, Jr. (Sue), Lynne Ridlon (Ben), Martin, Patty Kells, Meg, Colleen Gillespie (Patrick), Daniel, and Lisa Bowling (Bob), and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Mary Kathryn, and dogs McKinley I and II.
He was laid to rest at the Woodinville Cemetery on May 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorial contributions be sent to the UW School of Public Health to continue providing Covid-19 research.
Please see Michael's full obituary at www.BartonFuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 12, 2020.