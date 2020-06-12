Mike played a significant role in my U of WA experience. he lived 2 floors below us with Ross Porter on the "Boys floor". He and Ross, my roommate Dee, and Dave's Kleitsch and Reeves, and Shun Takano were inseparable our freshman year. When my brother joined the dorm the following year, he was a close friend of his as well. My heart breaks that his life ended so soon. I am hopeful that someone will private message me and let me know if there are any services, and what caused his early death. Thank you.

Susan Holman Prince

Classmate