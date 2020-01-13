Home

Michael James (Micky) Jordan

Michael (Micky) James Jordan

The world lost a shining star on January 5, 2020. Micky was born at Ft. Ord, CA on September 11, 1983 to Jim and Mary Jordan. Micky loved his family and life more than anyone we know. He had a contagious smile and a hug for everyone he met. Micky attended Liberty High School where he played Varsity Baseball. After graduation (2002) he attended Columbia Basin CC where he continued to play baseball until an injury ended his career. After graduation he worked at Newcastle Golf Club, UPS, and went on to find his perfect job as a driver at DHL. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Jim and Mary Jordan of Renton, WA, his sister Jamie, her husband and Micky's best friend, Matt McCotter, and their two boys that his world revolved around, Jordan and Mavryk. He will be forever loved by the love of his life, Alina Miller. He will live on in the hearts of his Grandma, Lee Foreman, Allyn, WA, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Services and Celebration of his life will be held at Newport Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, WA on 1/18/2020 at 1:00 PM.

The family requests attendees bring a picture of Micky and a favorite memory to share. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Micky's name.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
