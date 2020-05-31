Michael J. Lippman
"Well, he's one of those who knows
that life is just a leap of faith.
Spread your arms
and hold your breath
and always trust your cape." - Guy Clark
Michael Jeffrey Lippman, died peacefully at home on May 24, 2020 with his wife Kelly and children Sara and Noah by his side. We were so lucky to love and be loved by this kind, smart, funny and steadfast man. He delighted in his children and was a patient, goofy, adventurous Dad. He taught Sara and Noah the wonder of the outdoors, how to bake bread, play catch, love books and every known fact about the Marvel universe. Most of all he taught us all the power of kindness and made us laugh every day.
We will remember him as someone who spent his life making the world a better place, provoking unjust corporations and institutions along the way and inspiring many to join the struggle. He was an excellent friend, a good listener and a gentle spirit with an irreverent sense of humor. Michael loved to be in the woods, especially if there was a long, steep hike or snowy trail involved and a good friend (human or canine) by his side. He was a tireless and opinionated consumer of books, comics, movies and music and loved to talk about them with friends. When you needed a good satirical skit or song, he was your man.
Born in 1951 to Solvin and Dorothy Lippman in Buffalo, New York, Michael grew up in nearby Kenmore. As a child and teen, Michael discovered comics, horror movies, science fiction, music and mischief. His high school jug band, The Zing Kings, played all around the Buffalo area. In college at SUNY Albany, he began his lifelong habit of activism when he and friends Ron and Judy were involved in the 1970 Albany student strike protesting the Vietnam war and race relations.
Michael dreamt of being a doctor from the age of five and after graduating from SUNY Albany went on to medical school at SUNY Buffalo. One summer during med school he backpacked in the Olympics and fell in love with the Pacific Northwest. His choice to complete residency at Group Health Cooperative in Seattle was validated when it snowed on his med school graduation day in May. He never looked back.
Michael truly loved being a family doctor and spent his forty-year professional career caring for underserved patients in public health and community clinics. Over the last year he worked through round after round of chemo because he could not bear to leave his patients, many of whom he had known for decades and some of whom he had delivered as babies!
Nothing made Michael happier than organizing efforts to disrupt injustice. One of his greatest thrills was using creative guerrilla warfare to shame big tobacco companies out of advertising, especially advertising to kids. In 1986, he was arrested for defacing a tobacco billboard on Seattle Public Schools property and he immediately and enthusiastically used his arrest to further his publicity campaign against tobacco advertising. One of his proudest moments was being honored by the Giraffe Heroes Project for "sticking his neck out" to fight big tobacco. Recently, he was honored to receive the Rosenblatt Award for community service from the King County Academy of Family Physicians.
Michael was a gentle and generous teacher of medical students and residents and loved to encourage people into the medical profession. He was recognized and honored for his teaching by multiple organizations over the years. He was always available to consult, joke around, encourage or discuss The Walking Dead with his co-workers. His Game of Thrones gatherings were legendary. In the words of one of his colleagues, "Michael taught me that kindness is infectious."
In 2008, when King County tried to close the North Public Health Clinic, Michael organized efforts to change their mind. He and his colleagues packed the house at county council hearings and held a huge rally with patients and providers. Recently, he helped lead efforts to unionize staff at NeighborCare. Michael was a rabble rouser of the very best sort and if he had any one regret about dying (beyond the obvious ones) it was that he was deprived of the opportunity to vote in November. So please make sure you vote!
Michael is survived by his beloved wife Kelly Shanks Lippman, daughter Sara Lippman, son Noah Lippman, sister Bobbi (Robert) Meyers, nephews Adam (Rachael) Meyers and Andrew (Ellen) Meyers.
We will miss him so much.
A celebration of Michael's life will occur once a large gathering is safe and possible. For those who would like to make a donation in his memory, Conservation Northwest (conservationnw.org) is an organization he loved to support.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.