Michael Joseph DIBiase



Age 62, resident of Seattle, WA, Michael passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home in Seattle / Beacon Hill. Michael, aka "Hollywood" was born February 7, 1957 in Seattle, WA the son of Joseph and Shirley (Flarhety) DiBiase. He grew up and attended school in Seattle, graduating in 1975 from Cleveland High School. Michael started his career in the produce industry almost immediately out of High School where he would flourish making many lifelong friends and customers. Michael's most recent and consistent employer, Sound Produce Inc., considered and treated him as a part of the family. Michael enjoyed cooking, dining out and spending time with family and friends. He followed sports avidly but held a special place for the Seattle Seahawks! Family was the most important to Michael as he always looked forward to family gatherings and keeping tabs on his niece and nephews and their children.



Michael will be missed and remembered by his brother Timothy DiBiase, sister Cheryl Kahoun, niece Nicole Wojtacha, Nephews Justin DiBiase, Jordon DiBiase & Nicholas Kahoun; 4 great nieces and nephews and his Beacon Hill family and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Shirley DiBiase.



A Celebration of life will be held



on Tuesday, July 23rd, 10:00 am at



St. Peters Catholic Church



(2807 15th Avenue South, Seattle-Beacon Hill) with the



burial services to follow at 12:00 pm



at Washington Memorial Park/Bonney-Watson Cemetery (16445 International Blvd, SeaTac).



Reception and lunch will immediately follow in the Bonney-Watson Reception Hall.



Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting



www.BonneyWatson.com



The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the DiBiase family. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019