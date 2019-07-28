|
|
Michael "Mike" Knutsen
Michael "Mike" Knutsen was born 11/12/1950 to Ina and William Knutsen of Bothell Washington, and passed peacefully in his sleep July 26, 2019. Mike's formative years were spent on the family dairy farm, where there was no shortage of hard work. He often joked that the only way to escape the endless amounts of work, were school and sports. This fostered a life long love of both knowledge and athletic competition. He was a excellent student excelling in math and a standout athlete. Mike played collegiate football for both Everett Community College and Western Washington University, where he was named to the all century football team. After College he became involved in the local Rugby clubs playing for Western Washington University Rugby team, Chuckanut Bay Rugby Football Club, and Old Puget Sound Beach Rugby Club. He later become a successful real estate agent and investor in South Seattle. Through his honest and caring work helping others find a place to call home he formed many life-long relationships with both his clients and colleagues. Additionally Mike was incredibly generous with his free time, he was a volunteer coach in both the Skyway Little League and the Skyway youth soccer program, president of the local pool, and an active presence in his children's schools. It was not uncommon for someone to know him wherever he went. For them he always had a smile and a kind word. He truly left a positive impact on his community and those who loved him. Mike was a loving father to his three children, and amazing grandfather to his grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his Parents, William and Ina Knutsen, loving ex-wife Doris Knutsen (Sullivan), and Siblings Ken and Darlene Knutsen. He is survived by his children Nick, Amanda, and Jeff; grandchildren Quinn, Ella, and Mason. A celebration of life will be held July 31st from 1pm-3:30pm at the Graham Visitor Center.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019