Michael Laurence Brown



Michael Laurence Brown died on June 28, 2019 at home in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 82. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 14, 1937 to Mona (McCarthy) and Hayden Brown. He is survived by Seattle area residents wife Carol Davidek-Waller, daughter Nicole Waller, granddaughter Lily Goldsmith, son Greg Waller, grandsons Ian and Ethan Waller. Mike graduated from Michigan University with a Liberal Arts degree in 1959. Mike worked in advertising as a copy writer and creative director for firms Foote, Cone & Belding, J. Walter Thompson and Leo Burnett in San Francisco and Chicago. He would regale us of tales of his singular anguish on a campaign when during presentation the client "put the screws in" and wanted to change everything. Yet writing was his chosen profession. He loved the economy of word, to win over the skeptical to his point of view. Mike was charming, educated and well capable of turning reality on its head when necessary. Mike's enduring love for the West Coast never failed him. He loved to talk of it, to give us kids tours of former residences in Mill Valley, Berkeley and San Francisco. He'd point to a house with a creek running under it, "Do you remember this one?" he'd ask me, smiling, eyes shining with the memory.



My father was descended from men of high ideals, from champions of papal wars, to early Protestants settlers. My father strived but sometimes fell short of his own ideals. Often he kept trying. That is what we will remember about him. My father joins his beloved West Coast for the final time. I echo back his final written words to me:



"We think about you and talk about you with much affection. Love Dad "



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store