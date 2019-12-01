|
|
Michael Lee Kissler
Michael (Mike) died Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 9:00pm surrounded by his wife and their 4 loving children who adored him. Mike completed his journey home after battling Multiple System Atrophy disease for 12 years.
Born April 03, 1943 to June (Ellestad) and Alvin Kissler of Magnolia, Washington, Mike attended Magnolia Grade School, Catherine Blaine Middle School and Queen Anne High School, the University of Washington (Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity) and graduated from Seattle University.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Nancy Kissler (DiJulio); his children, Angela (John Strauss), Lisa (Josh Jennings), Johnathan Kissler and Allison Kissler; grandchildren, Marcilyn Strauss and Wyatt and Emerson Jennings; his sisters, Dolly Haakenson (Gary), Kim Emmerton (Doug), Kal Taylor (Doug); 6 nieces, 12 nephews, 9 grand- nieces, and 2 grand- nephews; and many wonderful friends we all consider family.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, June and Al Kissler and his first wife, Marcilyn Guimont Kissler, also of Magnolia, WA.
Recitation of the Rosary and
Funeral Mass will be held
the week of December 9th at
St. Monica Catholic Church
4301 88th Ave SE, Mercer Island
For the date and time of service please refer back to the Seattle Times funeral notices on December 8th or find it online at harveyfuneral.com
Remembrances may be made to Providence Elder Place of Seattle washington.providence.org
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019