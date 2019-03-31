Michael M. Luby



Michael M. Luby died March 1,



2019. He was 76. The son of Donald D. Luby and Eileen F. Luby (nee Ralph), he lived the better part of his life in Ballard. Attending St. Alphonsus Elementary School, then Seattle Prep, and finally Ballard High School, he graduated in 1960.



He joined the Army Reserves in the 1960's. At one point, he was activated and enjoyed a year serving in Germany. He worked at a number of jobs: some with the railroad; some time installing heating systems for indigenous peoples of Alaska. Eventually he followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, working mostly at Todd Shipyards and Lake Union Drydock.



His close friends knew him as Mike; his family called him Mick. He was dearly loved by all as a young man: always fun and funny; a joy to be around. In his retirement years, he lost his hearing and found it difficult to communicate, becoming more and more reclusive. His last five years were spend in an Adult Family Home in Shoreline where he was extremely well cared for. We are eternally grateful to Romeo, Reuben and Elena for lovingly caring for him.



Mick is survived by his mother, Eileen; four brothers, Don (Chris), Jim, Pat (Ranjini), and Joe; and four sisters, Catherine Mooney (Tom), Margaret Wells, Mary Burdick, and Barbara Wakefield (John). There are also many, many nephews, nieces, and cousins who fondly remember "Uncle Mick."



Funeral Mass will be held



Friday, April 12th at 11:00 AM at



St. Alphonsus Church



5816 15th Ave NW, Seattle 98107



