Michael McGovern Cochran
Michael started on a new voyage January 9, 2020, with family and friends at his side.
Born November 19, 1949, at Swedish Hospital, Seattle, WA to Elizabeth McGovern and Carl Eugene Cochran. Mike spent most of his early childhood in the Seattle area. He attended Seattle Prep and Roosevelt High School. After serving in the US Navy from 1969 to 1972 he settled in the San Francisco Bay Area. Here he met his wife, Pamela and married in 1975. In 1982 they moved up to Seattle where they raised their children Wendy and Patrick.
In 1987 Mike took an optimistic leap and started his own business, BFC Architectural Metals, Inc. from which he retired 2018. Mike was very proud of his accomplishments and ingenuity, as well as the accolades he received from his many clients. He had great respect for his customers and was there to support them with his knowledge in order to help them reach their goals.
He was a member of QCYC. He so enjoyed the friendships and camaraderie of the many friends he made and the opportunities to share his many talents. As a member of QCYC, he shared his many gifts and talents in the events and maintenance of the club.
His number one love was his family and grandchildren. He had a passion for cooking and boating on his vessel, "That's Amazing." Summers were spent gallivanting around the San Juans and Canadian Gulf islands, catching crabs and sharing moments with as many friends as he could recruit.
His enthusiastic attitude, charismatic nature, and positive outlook of life will be continue to inspire, and will be remembered by all who knew him. His legacy will live on in our hearts.
Safe travels, Mike!
Preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth McGovern; and his beloved son, Patrick James.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela; daughter, Wendy O'Connell (Steve); grandchildren, Grady Patrick, Calvin Michael, and Oliva Rose; brother, Hans Forster; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on
Saturday, January 18 at 11:30am
St. Bridget Catholic Church
4900 NE 50th St, Seattle, 98105
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020