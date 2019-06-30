Resources More Obituaries for Michael McQuaid Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Middleton McQuaid

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Michael Middleton McQuaid



Mike passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 at the age of 79.



Michael Middleton McQuaid (Mike), the son of Thomas Lee McQuaid Sr. and Margaret Middleton (Trenbath) McQuaid was born on March 12, 1940 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle Washington.



In his early years his family lived in the University District and Capitol Hill areas. In 1955 the family moved to a small farm on Clyde Hill Washington.



Mike attended Seattle Preparatory High School. While at Seattle Prep., he became active in student affairs and was elected class president during his senior year. While still attending Seattle Prep., he enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve and spent every other weekend at Naval Reserve meetings. During the summers he spent two weeks serving on various United States Naval Vessels.



Upon graduation from Seattle Prep. In 1959 Mike attended Seattle University where he continued to be active in student affairs. He was elected Freshman Class President, elected to the Student Body Senate, served as Homecoming Chairman and was elected treasurer of the Student Body. Mike majored in finance and banking and graduated with a degree in Commercial Science. During his senior year Mike married Lynn Marie Johnston. Together, Mike & Lynn had two children, Michael Middleton McQuaid Jr. (1963) and Patrick Brennan McQuaid (1969).



After graduating from Seattle University Mike continued attending Naval Reserve meetings and was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S Navy. He then departed for active duty in the Navy spending four years with Tactical Air Control Squadron Eleven headquartered in Coronado California. Mike spent a good portion of his time in the Navy in the Far East including a full tour in Vietnam during 1964-1965.



Upon his discharge from the Navy in 1967 Mike became an employee of the New York Stock Exchange firm of Dominick and Dominick, Inc. in downtown Seattle Washington. In 1968 Mike joined the Washington Athletic Club and became active in the handball club where he made many new friends and continued playing handball into his late 60s. He was also a past member of the Seattle Yacht Club and the Rainier Club. In 1973 E.F. Hutton and company purchased the Seattle Dominick and Dominick, Inc. office where Mike worked.



In 1978 Mike married Marilyn Root Templeton and they began their 28-year marriage. Mike remained with E.F. Hutton and Company until 1987 as sales manager and assistant manager of the Seattle office. He then joined Prudential Bache Securities, Inc. as senior vice president and Manager of the Bellevue Office. In 1993 Mike left Prudential Bache to join the NYSE firm of Dain Bosworth, Inc. as managing director and opened a new office in downtown Kirkland. In 2000 the firm of Dain Bosworth was purchased by the Royal Bank of Canada.



Mike retired from the stock business in 2008 and settled in the Meydenbauer Bay area of Downtown Bellevue where he remained until his death. During retirement Mike enjoyed annual trips to various places with his close friend and traveling companion Sonna Lee Janes. His favorite destinations and most frequent visits were to Rome, Italy (the Popolo Square area) Polo Beach in Wailea, Maui and Lake Chelan, WA. Mike also enjoyed volunteering for the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle WA. and worked there as an ambassador for ten years. He spent many days enjoying his time with both the animals and visitors of the Zoo.



Mike is survived by his wife of 28 years, Marilyn Templeton McQuaid of Bellevue, his two sons Patrick Brennan McQuaid of Seattle and Michael Middleton McQuaid Jr. of Seattle, Daughter in law Ema Rene McQuaid (Wife of Patrick), granddaughter Ela Margaret McQuaid (Daughter of Patrick & Ema Rene) two stepdaughters, Amy Richardson of Bothell, WA and Sara Lynn Templeton of Nashville, Tennessee, sister Donna E. Middleton McQuaid of Bolinas, California, brothers Douglas Wight McQuaid of Seattle and Thomas Lee McQuaid, Jr. of Seattle.



At Mike's request there will be no memorial service, however, a celebration of his life will be held at a future date. You may contact a family member to keep updated on the upcoming celebration date and location. Any remembrances to Mike should be made to the Woodland Park Zoological Association or a . Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.