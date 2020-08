Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Michael Oliver Carter



Celebration of Life - Memorial Service for Michael Oliver Carter (All white attire)



Wednesday, August 5th at 9am,



8503 Dangerfield Rd. Clinton, MD 20735 (Backyard) at 11:00. Interment at Cheltenham Cemetery. Repast following. 8503 Dangerfield Rd., Clinton, MD 20735 (Virtual setting or zoom info please text 240-464-4726 by 12 Tuesday).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store