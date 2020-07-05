Michael P. Dent



January 2, 1954 ~ June 15, 2020



Michael Paul Dent, of Seattle, WA formerly of Hamilton, NJ was an avid traveler well on his way to visiting every continent on the planet before dying on June 15, 2020 after a long, valiant battle with cancer. He was 66.



Michael was born in Trenton, NJ to Edith Thomas Dent and John L. Dent. He received a BA in business from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from The Ohio State University.



Michael's career in finance began at the Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI. Career advancement opportunities took



him to the Dayton Hudson Corporation in Minneapolis, MN and then to Mervyns in Hayward, CA. Michael's final career move took him to Nordstrom in Seattle, WA. As Vice President, Corporate Controller, Michael oversaw financial planning and analysis, budgeting and forecasting for Nordstrom stores nationwide. In 2001, Michael was the first recipient of the Business Partnership Award for creating strategic partnerships between Nordstrom's business and IT units.



Philanthropy was important to Michael. He quietly contributed to many charities and was instrumental in building Nordstrom's partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of King County. He was also involved in the National Black MBA Association.



Michael was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Callie Eikner Dent, his son Morgan T. Dent, and his parents Edith and John Dent. He leaves to mourn four aunts, Deloris Thomas Tindall and Lillian Thomas Henderson of Trenton, NJ; Hilda Thomas Teel (Oscar) of San Diego, CA; Belton Dent (Ruthie) of Vicksburg, MS, and many cousins and friends; several of whom were part of Team Mike, his dutiful support system during his 12-year battle with cancer.



Michael will always be remembered for his courage, fortitude, and positive attitude, as well as his gentle spirit, kindness, compassion, and patience.



