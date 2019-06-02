Michael Patrick Logan



Michael "Mike" was born July 16, 1963 in Seattle. He died May 20, 2019 in Seattle.



He is survived by Liane, his loving wife of 18 years; children, Lillian and Elizabeth; his mother, Joyce Logan; brothers Edward III and Jeffrey, and extended family.



Mike was a true Seattle native, graduated from Lincoln High in 1981 - go Lynx! An excellent wrestler - winning a metro team championship, and always bragging about the many wins by pinning his opponent.



He followed in his father's footsteps, joining the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton in 1986 as a private and left as a Lance Corporal in 1990. He was stationed in Vallejo, CA.



After the marines, Mike entered the work force as an EBEW Local 46 journeyman electrician.



Mike was an avid home chef, loved to travel, whether it was in the RV with his brother Ned or to Comicon in San Diego. But most of all loved cheering on his daughters with their various sports.



Mike had a very dry sense of humor, was very kind and considerate - and was passionate about (what is right)



