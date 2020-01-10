|
|
Michael Patrick Pietromonaco
Michael Patrick Pietromonaco was born in Seattle on July 5, 1976 and peacefully passed away in his sleep on January 5, 2020 at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue.
Michael was raised in the Seattle community of Magnolia, and in his youth attended Our Lady of Fatima School, St. Luke's School, Hamlin Robinson School, and Seattle Academy. Michael graduated from Seattle University with a Bachelor's degree in history and carried his passion for the subject throughout his life, entertaining and educating family and friends at every opportunity with a trove of historical knowledge and innate ability to tell a story. He was especially delighted to share the legends of his Irish and Italian heritage, of which he was very proud.
Michael valued his relationships with family above anything else in life, and in 2005, he joined the family business, DP Aviation, in Bellevue. He remained with the family business until his death. Family and friends will remember Michael for his sense of humor, his brilliant creativity as a writer, and for his love of science fiction and fantasy that led him to founding the beloved Intergalactic Geek Alliance on Facebook. But, most of all, Michael will be remembered for an open heart and generous nature that could make anyone feel comfortable and welcome, regardless of circumstance or individual differences. Michael lived his Catholic faith and values every day and was a proud Godparent twice over. He was a special man, and it is a tragedy to have lost such a beautiful soul before his time. The memories he left with anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him will be cherished forever.
Michael is survived by his mother, Maureen LaGrone (step-
father, John); father, Michael F. Pietromonaco (step-mother, Nancy); sisters, Shannon and Christa; brothers-in-law; grandmother, Dona Pietromonaco; step-siblings, Heather and Brandon; aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew and many nieces, each and every one of whom will miss him dearly. God Bless Michael.
The memorial service and following reception for Michael
will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday,
January 24th at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
3218 West Barrett Street,
Seattle, WA 98199, (206) 283-1456
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a contribution to .
Please sign his guest book at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8987279
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020