Michael Paul Turnsen
1946 ~ 2019
Michael died of pancreatic cancer on August 8th, at home in Seattle, surrounded by his family. Thanks to a skilled and deeply compassionate hospice team, his last months were relatively pain-free.
Michael was born in Rome to Edward and Hilde Turnschein. The story of their lives in Europe, where his mother worked for the anti-Nazi underground and his father was interned at Buchenwald because of his Jewish heritage, was pivotal in shaping Michael's moral stance in the world.
Raised in Seattle from the age of two, Michael graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965, where he was an athlete, a school leader, and an Eagle Scout. He earned his B.A. from the University of Washington. His work life was varied: research assistant, filmmaker, carpenter, and inspector with Seattle Public Utilities.
A true child of the Sixties, a poet with a conscience shaped by resistance to the Vietnam War, Michael lived for love of family and friends with deep loyalty and devotion. His children, Celena and Travis, and his grandchildren brought him such joy.
He was happiest amid the woods and shorelines of the Pacific Northwest, and particularly in the house he and Alicia built on Waldron Island, where his skill and creativity were manifested.
Michael is survived by his partner of 30 years, Alicia Hokanson; daughter Celena Turnsen; son Travis Turnsen and wife Julie; sister Ilse Turnsen; brother Steven Turnsen and wife Kathy Daye; granddaughters, Iris and Reed Coleman; grandson, Alex Thompson.
Michael was the taproot of the family "rootball" and will be fiercely missed by his extended clan, in the Northwest and in Canada: JoAnn Tonellato, Deborah Paine, Cameron Paine-Thaler, Peter Mullins and Jean Ann McPhee, Maddie and Ellie McPhee-Mullins, Ryan Campbell, Sarah Mullins, Cleo Waugh, Jesse Savage, Rob Coleman, and the Hokanson family.
Remembrances can be made to Evergreen Hospice or to the ACLU.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019