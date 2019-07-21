Resources More Obituaries for Michael Miller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Peter Miller

Michael Peter Miller, Boeing Propulsion Engineering Manager and Mercer Island resident, died on June 15, 2019, due to complications related to cancer. Born December 6, 1938, in Nottingham, England, Michael (Mike) was the eldest son of Winifred and Alfred Miller. He graduated from Imperial College, London University with a first class honors degree in Mechanical Engineering. While at college, he captained the Field Hockey team, played competitive chess, and met the love of his life, and future wife Jocelyn (Joce;). A specialist in gas turbine engineering, the Boeing Company recruited him in 1965 in what was known as the "British Brain Drain."



Arriving in Seattle, he joined a specialty group located in the Old Red Barn, later transferring into Boeing Commercial Propulsion where he stayed throughout his career. While working at Boeing, he earned an MSc degree from Seattle University and was an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Mike worked at many Boeing plants as a supervisor and he truly relished and enjoyed all his productive years working on all the planes that were designed and built until he retired in 1999.



A man for all seasons who put his love of family first, he enjoyed hiking, skiing, theater, music, the arts, puzzles, and travel. On Mercer Island, he coached boys and girls soccer for over eleven years, and as president of the Mercer Island Soccer Association, he fought hard to increase the number of fields on the island.



An avid fan of tennis and golf, he and Joce; traveled to all four Tennis Opens and played golf on courses all over the United States and the rest of the world well into his retirement.



He and Joce; had a passion to travel the world, and together they toured North and South America, Asia, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and last September, they went on safari in South Africa.



Mike is survived by his wife Joce; of 57 years, his two children, Stephen Miller (Michele) and Vanessa Miller McConaghy (Eric), his beloved granddaughter Eliza Pearl McConaghy and his younger brother Antony Miller.



Mike is predeceased by his parents his older brother Roy and two sisters Joan and Shirley.



A memorial Service will be held on August 10 at 1:00 pm at



Emmanuel Church, Mercer Island.



A memorial Service will be held on August 10 at 1:00 pm at

Emmanuel Church, Mercer Island.

In lieu of flowers please consider giving to ArtsFund in support of the arts in the community. Published in The Seattle Times from July 21 to July 28, 2019