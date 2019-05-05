Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Seattle University's Ecumenical Chapel, Campion Hall
914 E Jefferson St
Seattle, WA
Michael R. Bisesi

Michael R. Bisesi Obituary
Michael R. Bisesi

Dr. Michael R. Bisesi, EdD passed away April 14, 2019 at the age of 69 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Through it all, he never lost his curiosity, intellect, or wit. Mike was known for his tireless work in the field of nonprofit studies, where he was considered an authority and mentor in the field. Before his retirement, he taught and directed the Nonprofit Leadership master's degree program at Seattle University. Prior to moving to Washington State, he held positions as Managing Director at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, Senior Vice President of the United Way of the Texas Gulf Coast, and Dean of Students at the University of Houston.

Mike leaves behind his wife, Chris Steele, daughter Emily Steele, granddaughter Annabella Steele, sister Betty Bisesi and husband David Lewis of Houston and brother Mark Bisesi, wife Lynn and son Paul of Denver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Dorothy Bisesi.

A memorial service will be held June 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Seattle University's Ecumenical Chapel, Campion Hall, 914 E Jefferson St, Seattle 98122.

In lieu of flowers, the Bisesi/Steele family invites donations for student scholarships in Mike's honor to Seattle University Nonprofit Leadership's Excellence Fund:

https://connect.seattleu.edu/netcommunity/page.aspx?pid=687
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
