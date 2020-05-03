|
Michael Ray Corpman
March 19, 1945 ~ April 9, 2020
Michael was born and raised in Yakima, WA to Harold C. and Helen M. Corpman. He graduated from Davis High School in 1963 and attended college in Wenatchee before settling in the Seattle area. He met his wife, Pamela, in 1967; they married in 1968 and lived in the Bellevue area for most of their lives.
After moving to the Seattle area, Michael followed his passion and began his career in the ski industry that took him and his wife from Bellevue to Sun Valley, ID and back again. He later switched careers and for the next 30 years was a sales representative for a number of men's apparel brands.
Living in the Seattle area allowed Michael to remain close to his love for family and the outdoors, he enjoyed hiking, fly-fishing, camping, hunting, and skiing, as well as traveling. He made the most of all of them.
Michael leaves behind his wife of 51 years, son, Andrew Corpman and daughter-in-law, Kristen Ybaben of Redondo Beach, CA, sister Barbara and brother-in-law, Michael Killoran of Beaverton, OR, brother-in-law, Lawrence and his wife LuAnn Dodd of Florida, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Michael was a wonderful, caring soul who loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020