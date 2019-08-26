|
Michael Reed Drew
1942 ~ 2019
Mike Drew, 77, of Langley, WA, Whidbey Island, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019, after a brave and valiant battle of 101/2 years with Multiple Myeloma and Chronic Kidney Disease.
Mike was born on April 3, 1942 in Olympia, WA to Ardith and Wesley Drew. He graduated from Olympia High School in 1960 where he was a two-sport athlete. He was a 3-year starter for the Olympia Bears in basketball leading the Conference in scoring his junior year and second in scoring his senior year, and was 1st team all-Conference his junior and senior seasons, leading the team in scoring at the 1959 State Tournament where he was Honorable Mention All-State. He was a 3-year starter on the baseball team leading the team in hitting and pitching his senior year and was selected to the Regional All-Star team. He accepted a 4-year athletic scholarship to Washington State University in basketball.
Mike participated in basketball and baseball at WSU. He was a starter on the freshman basketball and baseball teams and a varsity basketball player. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He graduated in 1964 with a BS in Political Science. It was at WSU that he met his wife of 53 years, Billye (Conley) and many of his lifelong friends.
After attending the University of Washington Law School, Mike began his business career in the real estate industry as an owner, developer and manager of multi-state residential, commercial and healthcare projects. Since 1983 he was semi-retired, but he was involved in a variety of real estate activities that have included management of his own apartment buildings, investing in real estate projects as an owner, developer and lender and acting as a consultant in the sale and acquisition of healthcare projects throughout the country.
An avid fly fisherman, golfer and tennis player, Mike was a member of Seattle Golf Club, Useless Bay Golf Club, Whidbey Island, WA and the PRO Club, Bellevue, WA. He was also a member of Ironwood Country Club for 11 years, Palm Desert, CA. His love of fishing provided him with a lifetime of joy on streams, rivers, lakes and open water from coast to coast.
Mike was a volunteer coach for Woodinville youth basketball and baseball travel teams from 1979 to 1988, along with coaching his own sons.
Mike is survived by his wife, Billye, sons Ryan of Baltimore, MD; Eric of Seattle, WA and three grandsons Chase, Finn and Ryder of Maryland.
Mike would like to recognize Dr. Xiaowen 'Wendy' Wong, Oncologist of The Everett Clinic, Providence Regional Cancer Partnership, Dr. Mark E. Gunning, Nephrologist, Western Washington Medical Group, Everett, Washington, for their care, support and friendship for the past 101/2 years, and the many techs, social workers and friends he made at Puget Sound Kidney Centers of Everett and Oak Harbor, WA.
At Mike's request there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later time and date. He would prefer to be remembered as you pass over a fishable river or stream.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to Providence Regional Cancer Partnership, 1717 13th Street, Everett, WA 98201, for the benefit of The Everett Clinic; The Puget Sound Kidney Center, 1019 Pacific Avenue, Everett, WA 98201, for the benefit of Puget Sound Kidney Center, and Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County, 1321 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA 98201.
