Michael Richard Keefe was welcomed to the world by his parents Mary and Bernard Keefe in March 1944. He was a bright child raised in Rainier Valley and eventually joined by five siblings Richard, Molly, Tom, Kathy and Tim. He attended St. Edward Grade School and Franklin High School where he was on the Cross-Country team and played chess. He began studies in History at WWU but was drafted into the US Army and sent to Viet Nam. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Army Commendation Medal for Heroism for rushing to the aid of wounded infantrymen shot by a sniper. He was wounded during the fire fight and had a long recovery. During that time, he completed his studies at WWU with a BA in History.



He had a long career USPS, but he retired early due to illness. He enjoyed reading, music, volunteering, his beloved Seahawks, and time at the family cabin on Whidbey Island, WA. His exposure to chemicals during his tour in Viet Nam led to a 20-year battle with lymphoma. He died of complications of the disease.



He was a thoughtful, righteous, honorable man who helped anyone in need, and he will be missed by his family and friends.



Funeral Services will be held



on Thurs., May 31 at 11:00 am at



Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 7000 35th Ave SW Seattle, WA. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019