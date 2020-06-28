Michael Stanley Asmundson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Stanley Asmundson

July 21, 1947 ~ June 6, 2020

Mike Asmundson grew up on Queen Anne Hill and graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1965. He served in the Coast Guard before earning his landscape architecture credentials from the University of Washington.

In his professional life Mike was a landscape architect and golf course designer. He designed The Home Course in Dupont and the back nine for Discovery Bay golf course in Port Townsend as well as courses around the United States and Chile.

Mike loved to don a starched white button down shirt and get out on a golf course. The 11th hole at the Home course is aptly named "Asmundson's Challenge". A 310 yd. par 4, it is a fitting tribute to Mike's golf course design genius.

Ozzie, as his friends called him was much loved by his family and many friends. His red hair and upbeat disposition along with an impish sense of humor and killer cooking skills endeared him to many. He was a founding member of the Raccoon Lodge. We will miss his bright disposition.

Mike passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona surrounded by loved ones on June 6, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved