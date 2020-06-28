Michael Stanley Asmundson



July 21, 1947 ~ June 6, 2020



Mike Asmundson grew up on Queen Anne Hill and graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1965. He served in the Coast Guard before earning his landscape architecture credentials from the University of Washington.



In his professional life Mike was a landscape architect and golf course designer. He designed The Home Course in Dupont and the back nine for Discovery Bay golf course in Port Townsend as well as courses around the United States and Chile.



Mike loved to don a starched white button down shirt and get out on a golf course. The 11th hole at the Home course is aptly named "Asmundson's Challenge". A 310 yd. par 4, it is a fitting tribute to Mike's golf course design genius.



Ozzie, as his friends called him was much loved by his family and many friends. His red hair and upbeat disposition along with an impish sense of humor and killer cooking skills endeared him to many. He was a founding member of the Raccoon Lodge. We will miss his bright disposition.



Mike passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona surrounded by loved ones on June 6, 2020



