Michael Steven Benson



1950 ~ 2019



Michael Steven Benson, known to most as Benny, was born May 24, 1950 and died on his own terms, in the early hours of July 4, 2019.



He was a local, national and international speaker regarding the care and management of individuals with pulmonary disorders requiring mechanical ventilation. His career spanned over 40 years.



He was a Respiratory Care Practitioner for most of those years at Harborview Medical Center but he did spend a year working in a German Medical Center.



Benny was a fiercely passionate blues singer and harmonica player. He was a prankster, a jokester, an undercover intellectual, a silent philanthropist, and a lover of music, good food, pinheads, Koko the guerrilla, fishing, Words like "turgid", R&R, New Orleans, the Seattle Seahawks, his dogs Zeek and Zibby and his family and friends.



Benny was not for the feint of heart, but he was lion-hearted. Between the patients he cared for and the countless number of individuals whose lives he saved or simply made better through his friendship, generosity, his indecorous humor or his soulful music, Benny left a wake of goodness in this world. Benny would likely say it was a stain and not a wake he left behind, but semantics aside, he made an undeniable impact on those he left behind and he is profoundly and deeply missed.



Benny, you are loved. We will light up the sky for you every Fourth of July. And we commend you for going out with a bang and not a whimper. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019