Michael Steven Stebly
Michael Stebly, a Vietnam War Veteran, lost his battle to cancer on March 4, 2019 at his home in Ravensdale, WA. He is survived by his wife Nancy; his children Lori Solberg (Garrett), and Emily Stebly; and his granddaughters Adeline, Lila, and Olive.
The funeral service will be
officiated by Pastor Dennis Stebly
at Marlatt Funeral Home in Kent
at 1:00 pm on March 16. Please visit his online tribute wall at www.marlattfuneralhome.com/obituaries for more information.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019