Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlatt Funeral Home & Crematory
713 CENTRAL AVE N
KENT, WA 98032
(253) 852-2620
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Stebly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Steven Stebly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Steven Stebly Obituary
Michael Steven Stebly

Michael Stebly, a Vietnam War Veteran, lost his battle to cancer on March 4, 2019 at his home in Ravensdale, WA. He is survived by his wife Nancy; his children Lori Solberg (Garrett), and Emily Stebly; and his granddaughters Adeline, Lila, and Olive.

The funeral service will be

officiated by Pastor Dennis Stebly

at Marlatt Funeral Home in Kent

at 1:00 pm on March 16. Please visit his online tribute wall at www.marlattfuneralhome.com/obituaries for more information.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marlatt Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now