|
|
Michael Thomas McGinley
Age 53, of Auburn, WA, Michael McGinley died April 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with mesothelioma. He is preceded in death by his wife Theresa (Tracey) McGinley, brother John, and parents Thomas and JoAnna McGinley. He is survived by his loving sons Eric and Ryan of Auburn, WA; brother Patrick (Alix) of Bandon, OR; uncle and aunt Joseph and Maureen McGinley, Elk Grove, CA; parents-in-law Dennis and Kathy Hynes, Bellevue NE; sisters and brother in laws Tina Magee, Tricia Hintz, Tom Hynes and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michael was born in Monterey Park, CA, graduated from Mater Dei High School and went on to earn a B.A. degree from California State University, Fullerton. He worked for many years for Frank Coluccio Construction locally.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be planned at a later date when social gathering restrictions due to the pandemic are lifted.
Condolences for the family may be offered online at PowersFuneralHome.com. If one wishes to be notified of the memorial service details, provide an email address at [email protected]
Michael will be eternally remem-bered and missed by his family.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 11, 2020