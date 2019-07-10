Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
5050 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
5050 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Toulouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Thomas "Buck" Toulouse


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Thomas "Buck" Toulouse Obituary
Michael Thomas "Buck" Toulouse

May 23, 1958 ~ July 7, 2019

Michael was born May 23, 1958; died Sunday, July 7, 2019 after a brief illness.

Beloved son of George and Ardyce Toulouse, who predecease him, Mike was a life-long Seattleite. He graduated from Bishop Blanchet High School, received a BS in Fisheries Biology from the University of Idaho, a JD from Gonzaga University, and an MA in Marine Law from the University of Washington. A voracious reader and a committed environmentalist, Mike was an accomplished cyclist, cross country skier, and scuba diver, who ranged widely over five continents, most recently accompanied by his soul-mate, Louise Cole. But he always returned to his home at Green Lake. He often mentored his unruly siblings, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends with wry humor and immense kindness. He is so loved and will be so missed.

In addition to Louise, he is survived by his siblings, Mary Toulouse Fett (Nick), Dr. Dominick Toulouse (Rhoda), Patrick Toulouse (Michele), Teresa Toulouse (Michael Zimmerman); his dear cousin, Jackie Poulos; nieces, Marie (Joe), Bridget, Andrea, Elizabeth, and Rachel; nephews, Dominick John and Ryan; great-nephew, George; his oldest friends, David Spellman and Mike Meagher; and other treasured friends and relatives.

A Recitation of the Rosary will be Friday, July 12th at 7:00pm

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 13th at 10:30 a.m. BOTH will be held at

Blessed Sacrament Church

5050 8th Ave NE, Seattle, 98105

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Mike's name to The American Cancer Fund www.americancancerfund.org/donate/donate-to-fight-lung-cancer, or

The Marsha Rivkin Fund at Swedish Medical Center, https://community.swedish.org/marsharivkin, or

The Wild Salmon Center

www.wildsalmoncenter.org

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from July 10 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now