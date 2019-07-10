Michael Thomas "Buck" Toulouse



May 23, 1958 ~ July 7, 2019



Michael was born May 23, 1958; died Sunday, July 7, 2019 after a brief illness.



Beloved son of George and Ardyce Toulouse, who predecease him, Mike was a life-long Seattleite. He graduated from Bishop Blanchet High School, received a BS in Fisheries Biology from the University of Idaho, a JD from Gonzaga University, and an MA in Marine Law from the University of Washington. A voracious reader and a committed environmentalist, Mike was an accomplished cyclist, cross country skier, and scuba diver, who ranged widely over five continents, most recently accompanied by his soul-mate, Louise Cole. But he always returned to his home at Green Lake. He often mentored his unruly siblings, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends with wry humor and immense kindness. He is so loved and will be so missed.



In addition to Louise, he is survived by his siblings, Mary Toulouse Fett (Nick), Dr. Dominick Toulouse (Rhoda), Patrick Toulouse (Michele), Teresa Toulouse (Michael Zimmerman); his dear cousin, Jackie Poulos; nieces, Marie (Joe), Bridget, Andrea, Elizabeth, and Rachel; nephews, Dominick John and Ryan; great-nephew, George; his oldest friends, David Spellman and Mike Meagher; and other treasured friends and relatives.



A Recitation of the Rosary will be Friday, July 12th at 7:00pm



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 13th at 10:30 a.m. BOTH will be held at



Blessed Sacrament Church



5050 8th Ave NE, Seattle, 98105



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Mike's name to The American Cancer Fund www.americancancerfund.org/donate/donate-to-fight-lung-cancer, or



The Marsha Rivkin Fund at Swedish Medical Center, https://community.swedish.org/marsharivkin, or



The Wild Salmon Center



www.wildsalmoncenter.org



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times from July 10 to July 12, 2019