Michael Warren Arthur
Mike passed away with his family by his side on March 17, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He will be remembered most for his gentle spirit and his love of music and nature.
Mike was born on December 31, 1959 to John and Beverly Arthur in Ames, IA. The family moved to New Jersey where Mike spent most of his childhood. He graduated from Governor Livingston high school in 1978. He attended Duke University, where he earned a BS in psychology, and then went to UVA to complete his PhD in psychology. After a post-doctoral fellowship at Yale, he moved to the Seattle area to work at the Social Development Research Group at the University of Washington.
While in Virginia, Mike met his wife of almost 25 years, Cindy Van Duyne, and they had three children, Elizabeth, Meagan, and Christopher. He is survived by the above family as well as his parents, John and Beverly Arthur, and his three siblings, John Arthur, Stephen Arthur, and Mary Arthur-Young.
Donations may be made in Mike's name to "The Nature Conservancy". A celebration of life will be held later this year.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020