Michael Wendell Wright
Michael (Mike) Wright, age 62, died May 29, 2020 after a prolonged battle with aceruloplasminemia. Mike was born in Seattle to John and Gwendolyn (Wing) Wright. He graduated from Ingraham High School in 1976 and the University of Washington (BSChE 1980, MSChE 1982). Mike played bass drum in the Husky Marching Band. Mike was commissioned an officer in the US Army and served 4 years in Alabama and Utah. After the army he took a job with Boeing Military Aircraft division and moved to Renton. He was active in Boy Scouts of America, HMBAA, and Renton City Concert Band.
Mike is survived by his wife Teresa, children Alex and Ana, brother Dan, and father John. He was preceded in death by his mother Gwen.
To honor Mike, please contribute to the St. Anthony School (Renton) band program, your local school band, or NBIA Disorders Association.
Full obituary at marlattfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.