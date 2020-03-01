|
|
Michel Lebas
Michel J. Lebas, a beloved husband, brother, professor, mentor, honorary father and grandfather, and friend, passed away suddenly in Seattle on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the age of 76. Michel was born and grew up in Bourges, France. He attended Ecole HEC in France, Tuck Graduate School of Business at Dartmouth and Stanford Graduate School of Business. He and his wife, Michael Adler, moved to Paris soon after they wed in 1979. France was their home, except during several sabbatical years in the U.S., until 2000, when they moved to Seattle.
Michel was a highly regarded professor of accounting at HEC for 33 years. He served there as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs from 1986 to 1989. He also taught at other schools in Europe, China, the Middle East and the U.S., including the University of Washington Foster School of Business. Throughout his career he was a consultant to numerous businesses in France and abroad. He published prolifically and co-authored an award-winning textbook, Financial Accounting and Reporting - A Global Perspective.
Michel and Michael were married for 41 wonderful years. He cherished life and deeply loved his family and friends. An avid supporter of art, theater, ballet and opera, Michel was also generous in giving to charitable and political causes. He was always ready to help others. He loved good food and drink, exploring, stamp collecting, trains (in all forms), and tending his garden. An incurable punster, he especially enjoyed bi- and tri-lingual puns. He was a life-long learner, always curious about the world.
He is survived by his wife, Michael Adler, brothers Jacques (Franoise) and Franois (He;lne), and sister Marie-He;lne, along with many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by his honorary children, Hans and Jen, and his beloved grandchildren, Alden and Carina.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Michel's life later this spring. Those who would like to honor his life can do so by performing acts of kindness every day.
Sign Michel's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020