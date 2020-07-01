1/1
Michele Denise (Raney) Betts
Michele Denise (Raney) Betts

1952 ~ 2020

Our beautiful and most loved

Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt,

Friend and Child of Jesus left us

this Mother's Day, May 10, 2020.

As a family and community,

we are bewildered, lost, and so

incredibly sad.

Michele was born October 13,

1952 to her loving parents Paul

and Grace Raney and raised in

the community of St. Catherine

Parish in NE Seattle. Michele

was the youngest of the siblings

she adored: Pat (Barbara)

Raney, Sandra (Virgil) Reynolds,

Larry (Betti) Raney, and

her best friend, sister Paula

(Michael) Huisman.

Growing up in Seattle Michele

excelled in entertaining her family and the public. Her activities included performing dance with sister Paula for a traveling Elks group, representing Seattle as the official Trade Dollar Kid for the Century 21 World's Fair, performing with the Holy Angels Drill Team as well as a

1969-70 O'Dea Cheerleader, and

representing the community

of Roosevelt as the 1971 Miss

Roosevelt Seafair Princess.

Michele is survived by her husband Michael Betts and a family of eighteen children and grandchildren. As time passes we will remember her love for family, Easter, Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and especially Christmas!

And, of course, birthdays!

She loved all the birthdays!

Funeral Mass and a Celebration

of Life will be announced soon.

Please sign Michele's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
