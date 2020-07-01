Michele Denise (Raney) Betts
1952 ~ 2020
Our beautiful and most loved
Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt,
Friend and Child of Jesus left us
this Mother's Day, May 10, 2020.
As a family and community,
we are bewildered, lost, and so
incredibly sad.
Michele was born October 13,
1952 to her loving parents Paul
and Grace Raney and raised in
the community of St. Catherine
Parish in NE Seattle. Michele
was the youngest of the siblings
she adored: Pat (Barbara)
Raney, Sandra (Virgil) Reynolds,
Larry (Betti) Raney, and
her best friend, sister Paula
(Michael) Huisman.
Growing up in Seattle Michele
excelled in entertaining her family and the public. Her activities included performing dance with sister Paula for a traveling Elks group, representing Seattle as the official Trade Dollar Kid for the Century 21 World's Fair, performing with the Holy Angels Drill Team as well as a
1969-70 O'Dea Cheerleader, and
representing the community
of Roosevelt as the 1971 Miss
Roosevelt Seafair Princess.
Michele is survived by her husband Michael Betts and a family of eighteen children and grandchildren. As time passes we will remember her love for family, Easter, Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and especially Christmas!
And, of course, birthdays!
She loved all the birthdays!
Funeral Mass and a Celebration
of Life will be announced soon.
