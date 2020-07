Michele Denise (Raney) Betts1952 ~ 2020Our beautiful and most lovedWife, Mother, Sister, Aunt,Friend and Child of Jesus left usthis Mother's Day, May 10, 2020.As a family and community,we are bewildered, lost, and soincredibly sad.Michele was born October 13,1952 to her loving parents Pauland Grace Raney and raised inthe community of St. CatherineParish in NE Seattle. Michelewas the youngest of the siblingsshe adored: Pat (Barbara)Raney, Sandra (Virgil) Reynolds,Larry (Betti) Raney, andher best friend, sister Paula(Michael) Huisman.Growing up in Seattle Micheleexcelled in entertaining her family and the public. Her activities included performing dance with sister Paula for a traveling Elks group, representing Seattle as the official Trade Dollar Kid for the Century 21 World's Fair, performing with the Holy Angels Drill Team as well as a1969-70 O'Dea Cheerleader, andrepresenting the communityof Roosevelt as the 1971 MissRoosevelt Seafair Princess.Michele is survived by her husband Michael Betts and a family of eighteen children and grandchildren. As time passes we will remember her love for family, Easter, Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and especially Christmas!And, of course, birthdays!She loved all the birthdays!Funeral Mass and a Celebrationof Life will be announced soon.Please sign Michele's onlineGuest Book at www.Legacy.com