Sister Michele MacMillan
Sister Michele MacMillan, OP, a Dominican Sister of Tacoma, died October 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Residence in Seattle. Sister Michele was born Joan Mary MacMillan on September 1, 1930 to Dawn Kosakowski MacMillan and George MacMillan in Olympia, WA. Her life was devoted to teaching on the elementary and secondary levels, serving as a speech and hearing therapist, and working with the Laotian community. She is predeceased by her parents and brother Michael. Services for Sister Michele will be held on Monday, October 28 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Residence (4800 37th Ave. SW, Seattle). There will be a sharing of memories at 10:15 prior to the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Tacoma, on October 28, at 3:00 PM.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tacoma Dominican Retirement Fund, 935 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, WA 98402.
Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019