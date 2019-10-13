|
Michele Renee (LaPointe) Daly
5/28/1943 ~ 9/29/2019
Ever enthusiastic and up for a challenge, Michele left us after a long fight with a brain-stem tumor. Her energy and positive spirit will be terribly missed by her great "village" of friends. World Traveler, Avid Sports fan and Red Hat Chapter Queen are just a few of her interests. A Memorial Celebration is planned for Sunday, October 27, 2-4 PM at Golden Gardens Bathhouse, 8498 SeaView PL NW., Seattle. Michele is survived by her daughter, Stacey Girard of St. George, Utah. Remembrances in Michele's name to the Seattle Municipal Animal Shelter are fitting because of her love for her many pet dogs.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019