Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Renee (LaPointe) Daly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele Renee (LaPointe) Daly Obituary
Michele Renee (LaPointe) Daly

5/28/1943 ~ 9/29/2019

Ever enthusiastic and up for a challenge, Michele left us after a long fight with a brain-stem tumor. Her energy and positive spirit will be terribly missed by her great "village" of friends. World Traveler, Avid Sports fan and Red Hat Chapter Queen are just a few of her interests. A Memorial Celebration is planned for Sunday, October 27, 2-4 PM at Golden Gardens Bathhouse, 8498 SeaView PL NW., Seattle. Michele is survived by her daughter, Stacey Girard of St. George, Utah. Remembrances in Michele's name to the Seattle Municipal Animal Shelter are fitting because of her love for her many pet dogs.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.