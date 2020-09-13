Michelle Joy Halls
Michelle, 68, passed away August 31, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. She was born August 7, 1952 in Seattle to Winston and Beatrice Halls, and enjoyed the latter years of her life in the family home she grew up in. She graduated with an Associate's degree from Highline Community College and was an invaluable employee with the phone company for 30 years. She is survived by her two nieces, their children, a nephew, and many other friends and family members.
Remembrances of Shelley can
be made at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/michelle-halls-9344862
.